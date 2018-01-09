Celtic rumour mill: Hoops linked with Swansea ace | Motherwell eye Parkhead striker

Celtic gossip: Brendan Rodgers's side linked with EPL defender and Stoke midfielder and could Nadir Ciftci be on his way to Motherwell?

Celtic named in Mawson race

Celtic have joined the race for Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson, according to reports in Wales. It is claimed that the Hoops are keen on Mawson, 23, but face competition from a host of English Premier League sides who are looking to bolster their defensive options in January.

Everton and West Ham are also interested in Mawson, while Watford could also be in for the centre half. (WalesOnline)

Allen to Parkhead?

The odds on Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen joining Celtic have plummeted, after large bets were placed on the switch in both Glasgow and Cardiff. Brendan Rodgers signed Allen for Liverpool from Swansea City and could look to link up with the Welsh international a third time if a deal can be done.

However, Stoke sources say they don’t want to sell the 27-year-old midfielder. (Various)

Steelmen keen on Ciftci loan

Motherwell are reportedly seeking to do a deal with Celtic for striker Nadir Ciftci. The Turkish forward had signed a season-long loan deal with Plymouth Argyle but failed to score and the Pilgrims are said to be happy to terminate the agreement early, paving the way for the Steelmen to make a move.

Ciftci has been out of favour at Celtic since the Ronny Deila era, and ‘Well are looking to fill the void left by the departure of striker Louis Moult. (Scottish Sun)

Henderson pictured at Bari training session

Liam Henderson has been pictured at Bari’s training ground, following rumours that he was set to join the Italian side for a trial spell. Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio posted a picture of the Celtic midfielder wearing a Bari bib and taking part in a training session.

Di Marzio suggested that the Serie B side, who are chasing promotion, could make a move for the former Hibs loan star if the trial is successful. (Gianlucadimarzio.com)

Besiktas play down Tosic to Celtic rumours

Besiktas president Fikret Orman has insisted that the SuperLig side ‘have no interest in parting ways’ with Serbian defender Dusko Tosic, despite interest from Celtic.

Orman, who has just sold Cenk Tosun to Everton, added: “There have been no official offers, it’s all speculation at the moment. I really love Tosic and we want to keep him in our squad.” (BeinSport)