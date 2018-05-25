Celtic rumour mill: Hoops linked with young striker | Old Firm ticket row | Ex-Parkhead star keen on manager's job

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Hamburg forward Jann-Fiete Arp. The 18-year-old striker is understood to be keen on a move to Parkhead.

Arp’s first team chances were limited last season but he still made 18 appearances, scoring twice and the team statistically performed better with him in the side. In the games Arp played in, Hamburg had more average shots per game, more average goals per game and average points gained also increased. (Various)

Celtic rumour mill

Old Firm ticket row

Rangers have reduced the ticket allocation given to Celtic fans by over 6,000 seats after announcing record season ticket renewals. The Ibrox club will accommodate supporters of the Parkhead club, along with all other opposition fans, in the corner between the Broomloan and Sandy Jardine Stands. Celtic issued a swift response indicating that they will follow suit when Rangers visit Parkhead. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Hoops star keen on Buddies post

Former Celtic player Gary Caldwell is keen to hold talks with St Mirren over their potential managerial vacancy, should Jack Ross agree to take charge at Sunderland.

Caldwell has been out of football since being dismissed by Chesterfield last September, and had a spell at Wigan Athletic before that. The ex-Scotland and Celtic defender faces competition from Robbie Neilson and David Hopkin - the latter of whom turned down the Morton job. (Daily Mail)