Celtic rumour mill: Hoops plan Parkhead upgrade | Ex-Celtic boss - I'm considering my future

Celtic are planning to upgrade their stadium to the tune of £4 million.

It’s understood the champions are installing a high tech light and sound system to rival those used at the Amsterdam ArenA and the Allianz Arena for big games, which will cost in the region of £2.3 million.

And a further £1.3 million will be spent on the installation of a new hybrid pitch, while work has also been carried out on lounges, external facilities and the stadium roof. (Daily Record)

Lennon: I’m considering future

Ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon has threatened to walk away from current team Hibs after venting his fury at the derby defeat which leaves Hibs in fourth place.

“We threw it away. Unprofessional. Not good enough,” fumed Lennon. “We look like we’re going to finish fourth, which is unacceptable to me.

“I will be considering my position over the summer. “Just in general. I know my own personal aims and ambitions and I can’t watch that in derbies. It’s not good enough. I don’t know. We’ve got a board meeting next week. So we’ll see.” (The Scotsman)