Celtic rumour mill: Hoops reject £13.5m bid - report | Celtic have bid for midfielder turned down | Liverpool midfielder has words of comfort for Celtic fans

Celtic have turned down a bid of £13.5 million from Porto for midfielder Olivier Ntcham, according to reports.

The Frenchman has been a top performer for Brendan Rodgers’ side since joining in a £4.5 million move from Manchester City and was linked with the Portuguese giants earlier this month.

Celtic rumour mill

It is being reporting that the Hoops have thrown out an offer of €15 million (around £13.5 million) for the 22-year-old, who is understood to be open to a move to the Estádio do Dragão. (Goal)

Dons throw out Celtic bid for McKenna

Celtic have reportedly had a bid for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna rejected. The Dons have maintained that the defender is not for sale, and is under contract at Pittodrie until 2023. McKenna has already been the subject of interest from Hull and Swansea, with both clubs having bids for the Scotland international rejected earlier this year. (The Sun)

Reds midfielder has words of comfort for Celtic fans

Liverpool midfielder James Milner had words of comfort and warning for Celtic supporters ahead of the first leg of their Europa League play-off against FK Suduva in Lithuania

The disappointment of being eliminated from the Champions League by AEK Athens last week was accompanied by a sense of anti-climax following two successive seasons at the top table.

“The Champions League is very tough, especially when you factor in the number of games Celtic need to play just to reach the groups,” said the 32-year-old. (Full story - The Scotsman)