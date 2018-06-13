Celtic rumour mill: Hoops set to miss out on defender? | Celtic keeping tabs on Rangers target | Fans praised for 'magnificent' support

Celtic look to have been unlucky in their rumoured pursuit of Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba, who looks to be on his way to Porto.

The Congolese international was said to be a target for Celtic as they seek defensive players but the Magpies have struck a deal with the Portuguese giants, according to reports in Belgium.

Celtic FC

Mbemba had been linked with a return to Belgium with former club Anderlecht. (Het Laaste Nieuws)

Hoops keeping tabs on striker

Rangers are unlikely to follow up their interest in Peterborough striker Jack Marriott after the Posh slapped a £5 million pricetag on the player, according to reports.

The Ibrox side are on the hunt for reinforcements in attack, but it looks as though Marriott won’t be joining the Gers, who are thought to have been put off by the hefty fee.

Celtic have been keeping tabs on Marriott and may take their interest further. (The Sun)

Celtic hail ‘magnificent’ support

Celtic have praised their fans for a “magnificent show of commitment” after the club announced it had sold out its season ticket allocation for the 2018/19 campaign.

Supporters have snapped up all 52,500 briefs as they hope to see their team complete an eighth successive Scottish title. (The Scotsman)