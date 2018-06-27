Celtic rumour mill: Hoops set to swoop for defender | Celtic midfielder signs for Premier League outfit | Shevchenko helped Celtic sign striker

Celtic appear set to offer Moses Odubajo the chance to revive his career.

The 24-year-old was Hull City’s first-choice right-back when the Tigers gained promotion to the top flight in 2016.

Celtic FC news

However, a severe knee injury has kept him out since then.

He’s available on a free and has joined Celtic at their Austria training base. (Various)

Armstrong signs for Saints

Stuart Armstrong has completed his move from Celtic to Southampton, signing a four-year deal at St Mary’s.

The 26-year-old midfielder will join up with his new club on Thursday for the start of pre-season training, after opting to join the Saints amid reported interest from other Premier League clubs. (The Scotsman)

Shevchenko helped Celtic sign striker

AC Milan and Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko helped Celtic sign Massimo Donati.

The Italian revealed that a phone call from the former Chelsea striker set in motion on a move to Glasgow in 2007.

Donati emerged from the famed Atalanta youth academy before being signed by Milan. However, he would embark on a handful of loan spells during his time at the San Siro.