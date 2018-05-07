Celtic rumour mill: Hoops star a doubt for cup final | Sutton blasts Naismith for Brown 'stamp' | McGregor: Celtic were out for revenge

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that striker Odsonne Edouard is a major doubt for the Scottish Cup final after the Frenchman limped off during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Hearts with a hamstring injury. The player will be assessed over the coming days, though Rodgers conceded that his season could well be over. (Scottish Sun)

Sutton blasts Naismith for Brown ‘stamp’

Ex-Rangers attacker Steven Naismith once again found himself as an enemy of Celtic on Sunday afternoon after appearing to stamp on Hoops captain Scott Brown. This brought about a verbal attack by BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton, who branded the Hearts forward a “coward” for his actions. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers criticises Hearts

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers accused Hearts of gamesmanship last night and claimed the grass on the Tynecastle pitch had deliberately been left too long. The surface was so overgrown, said Rodgers, that for the first time in his managerial career, a team of his had to bypass it by playing over rather than through the grass. (The Scotsman)

McGregor: Celtic were out for revenge

Callum McGregor admitted Celtic’s 4-0 defeat the last time they visited Tynecastle turned yesterday’s match into a revenge mission. “It was a good afternoon for us,” the midfielder said after the 3-1 victory. “We knew it was going to be difficult here, especially after the last result. It was in the back of the players’ minds and we wanted to put it right.” (The Scotsman)