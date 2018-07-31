Celtic rumour mill: Hoops star compares himself to Harry Potter villain Voldemort | Celtic decide against appeal | Tierney makes you fan's day - by signing his forehead

Celtic midfielder Scott Brown took to social media to laugh at himself after the Hoops were announced as a partner club for Pro Evolution Soccer 2019.

Part of the unveiling saw the release of a graphic which featured Celtic players Kieran Tierney, Craig Gordon, Moussa Dembele and Brown as they will appear in the game.

Celtic rumour mill

However the club captain’s image wasn’t the most flattering, something which the player himself noted.

Brown posted the image on Instragram to his 152,000 followers with the caption “Think I have just went 12 rounds with Tyson with a nose like that”.

Current and former team-mates, Celtic legends and opposition players all had their say on Brown’s look, from Stefan Johansen to John Hartson to Republic of Ireland international James McClean.

However it was Celtic midfielder Scott Allan’s comment which struck a chord as he called Brown ‘The dark lord’, referencing Harry Potter villain Voldemort. (The Scotsman)

Celtic decide against appeal

Celtic have decided against appealing Jozo Simunovic’s red card ban after fearing an unsuccessul bid would see the centre-back’s punishment extended.

Simunovic was given an additional game following his straight red card against Alashkert. (Daily Record)

Brown backs Celtic to shine

Celtic’s summer transfer window activity may be causing ripples of concern among their support but Scott Brown insists the champions already have a squad capable of improving on the standards they set last season. (The Scotsman)

Tierney makes young Celtic fan’s day by signing his forehead

Kieran Tierney delighted a young Celtic fan after agreeing to grant the child’s request to sign his forehead.

The popular Hoops left-back stopped his car to sign autographs as he was leaving training on Monday morning.

Captured on video, Tierney first signed a strip for one young fan before leaning out of the video to sign the boy’s forehead.

Mother of the child, Nichola Gibson, who uploaded the video to Twitter, also revealed that Tierney got out of the car in order to have a picture alongside the fan.

She thanked the 21-year-old for “making a wee bhoy’s day”. (The Scotsman)