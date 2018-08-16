Celtic rumour mill: Hoops stars seethe at Boyata | Kris Commons criticises Rodgers' signings | Celtic counting the cost of Champions League failure

Dedryck Boyata should expect a frosty reception the next time he arrives at Lennoxtown as several Celtic first-team stars are raging at the Belgian for effectively going on strike before the biggest game of the season.

The centre-back is at the centre of a transfer row and was unavailable for the Hoops’ Champions League exit, as they were beaten 2-1 by AEK. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic rumour mill

Commons criticises Rodgers signings

Former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons claims Brendan Rodgers’ signings have not been good enough. Commons defended Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell in the aftermath of the club’s Champions League exit at the hands of AEK Athens. (The Scotsman)

Celtic: Counting the cost of failure in Champions League

Brendan Rodgers is discovering what it feels like to become a victim of his own success.

The exceptional achievements of his first two seasons as Celtic manager, wholly unprecedented in the history of Scottish football, mean even the slightest hint of regression brings the most intense scrutiny.

In itself, failure to make it three consecutive appearances in the group stage of the Champions League is hardly the biggest black mark to be placed on the CV of a coach who has undeniably re-energised and transformed Celtic since his arrival in the summer of 2016. (The Scotsman)