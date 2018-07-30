Celtic rumour mill: Hoops target hands in transfer request | Tierney to Fulham link dismissed | Forrest: deal me in for life

Reported Celtic target Craig Dawson is understood to have handed in a transfer request.

Rumours surround the West Brom defender’s future, with reports down south suggesting the 28-year-old hasn’t been at training for weeks.

Celtic rumour mill

Leicester City are reportedly interested in Dawson but his versatility could prompt Celtic to make a move, with Marvin Compper struggling with injuries and Brendan Rodgers supposedly in the market for defensive reinforcements. (Mirror)

Celtic dismiss Fulham-Tierney link

Celtic have dismissed reports linking Kieran Tierney with a move to Fulham, with the Hoops maintaining that they are not planning on selling any of their players this summer.

Tierney has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs, including Juventus, Manchester United and Everton but over the weekend the Cottagers emerged as another interested party.

However, the Hoops are adamant the Scotland international is going nowhere. (The Herald)

Hoops to decide on Jozo appeal

Celtic will decide today whether or not to appeal Jozo Simunovic’s suspension that rules him out of the trip to Trondheim to face Rosenborg. Simunovic was sent off ten minutes into Celtic’s 3-0 second leg win over Alashkert for a high boot and missed the home tie with the Norwegians, but UEFA added an extra match suspension meaning he would miss the return leg. (Daily Record)

Forrest: Deal me in for life

James Forrest, who has spent nearly two decades at Celtic, has indicated his desire to remain a Hoops player for the rest of his career.

The winger is into the final 12 months of his current deal but the Scotland international is hopeful of extending his stay at Parkhead. (The Sun)