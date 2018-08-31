Celtic rumour mill: Hoops target watches Suduva win | Dembele posts cryptic tweet | Celtic set to sign midfielder

Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic was an interested spectator at Celtic Park for the win over Suduva amid rumours the Croatian defender will join the Hoops.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Foxes from Dinamo Zagreb during the summer for a reported fee of £13 million, has been touted for a loan move. (The Scotsman)

Celtic rumour mill

Mulumbu to sign

Celtic are set complete the signing of former Kilmarnock midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu. Brendan Rodgers is to make the 31-year-old his fifth signing of the summer.

“We were always on the lookout for a really aggressive number eight to play midfield,” Rodgers said ahead of Celtic’s match with Suduva. (The Scotsman)

Dembele posts cryptic tweet

Moussa Dembele has taken to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with how his future is being handled prior to the transfer deadline.

The Celtic star posted a meme which read: “A man, without his word, is nothing. A real man keeps his word.” This is thought to have been aimed at Brendan Rodgers. (The Scotsman)