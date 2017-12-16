Celtic rumour mill: Hoops to battle it out for centre-back | Rodgers highlights similarities between Scott Brown and Liverpool legend

Celtic face a battle to sign highly-rated English centre-back Liam Moore and boss Brendan Rodgers pinpoints similarities betweenScott Brown and Steven Gerrard

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Celtic target Charly Musonda

The Magpies are keen on signing the starlet from Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to The Scottish Sun.

However the 21-year-old attacker is thought to be one of Celtic’s main targets in the window as they bid to sign him on loan. Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez was apparently keen on Musonda last summer and is said to be once again keeping tabs on the talented youngster.

However, it is reported that Celtic could be the better option in the eyes of Chelsea for the Belgium Under-21 international, as they are keen for the player to get regular first team action. (The Sun)

Celtic are set to battle it out with West Ham for English centre half as they close in on Compper

Celtic could be set to go head to head with West Ham in a bid to sign highly rated Reading centre-back Liam Moore as the transfer window gets set to open.

A former England international, the 24-year-old, who is also able to play at right-back, has been a key player for the Royals since arriving from Leicester City in the summer of 2016.

Moore, could potentially be Celtic’s second signing after it was revealed the Scottish champions are also close to signing RB Leipzig defender Marvin Compper, with the experienced defender already having been given a ‘cloak-and-dagger’ tour of the club’s facilities, according to the Daily Mail.

Celtic are said to be prepared to pay around £900,000 for the player, who is a one-time Germany international. (Various\The Daily Mail)

Brendan Rodgers highlights similarity between Celtic captain and Liverpool legend

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has highlighted the similarities between Scott Brown and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Rodgers, who previously managed Liverpool, believes that just like Gerrard, Brown drives opposition players to play better.

Rodgers said: “I seen it over many years, seen it working with Steven Gerrard. Every player that came up against Steven would raise their game 10 to 15 percent because they are up against a top player and Browny has the same up here. Every week, every player who comes up against him knows how good he is so they always see it as a real test.” (Various)