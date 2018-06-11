Celtic are set to break their transfer record with the £10 million signing of Odsonne Edouard.

Talks over the deal are expected to continue with Celtic’s current transfer record being £6 million. The Frenchman has impressed on loan from French giants PSG. (The Herald)

Celtic FC

I left Hibs too early says Stubbs

Ex-Celtic player Alan Stubbs has admitted that he was too quick to leave Hibs.

The new St Mirren boss led the club to the Scottish Cup two years ago. Stubbs departed the Hibees just days after for English Championship strugglers Rotherham where he lasted a matter of months. (Evening News)

Dalglish dedicates knighthood to managerial legends

Kenny Dalglish dedicated his knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday Honours to Jock Stein, Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, three iconic football managers who died without receiving such recognition.

Scotland’s most capped player sought to give the credit to those who helped him during his remarkable career.

"“All I can say is that from my own point of view I am definitely no more deserving of an accolade like this than Jock Stein, Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley were. I am just fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time and I would like to dedicate this honour to them because without the standards that they set at Glasgow Celtic and Liverpool, individuals like myself would not have been able to thrive as much as we did.” (The Scotsman)