Celtic rumour mill: Hoops to loan winger? | Ex-Celtic striker in contention for vacant manager role | Moussa on target for France U21s

Jack Ross is hoping to make Lewis Morgan his first new signing for Sunderland as the new Black Cats boss looks to secure the winger on a season-long loan.

Ross agreed to become the League One side’s new manager earlier this week. (Scottish Sun)

Hartson in contention for Livi job John Hartson is in contention for the role of Livingston’s next manager following David Hopkin’s exit.

Hartson has spent the last 10 months working as a striker’s coach with the West Lothian club and is said to be a favourite of Livingston’s hierarchy. (Daily Record)

Moussa on target for France U21s

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele was on target for France Under-21s in a 1-1 draw with their Italian counterparts last night.

The 21-year-old started up front for Sylvain Ripoll’s side, while Hoops team mate Olivier Ntcham was a 73rd minute substitute.

Just 12 minutes were on the clock when Dembele got on the end of an inch-perfect cross from Saint-Etienne’s Jonathan Bamba, placing his header beyond Novara ‘keeper Lorenzo Montipò.