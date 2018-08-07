Celtic rumour mill: Hoops to lose out on summer target? | Defender urged to resist Premier League interest and stay at Celtic | Ex-Celt on radar of Turkish clubs

Aston Villa have started negotiations with Hibs over the sale of John McGinn. This could see reigning Ladbrokes Premiership side Celtic miss out on their summer target.

The Hoops have had three bids for the player knocked back. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic rumour mill

Boyata urged to stay at Celtic

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata has been urged to stay at Celtic for another tilt at the Champions League by his team-mate Kristoffer Ajer. Boyata’s future at the club remains in doubt with Fulham understood to be pursuing a firm interest in the 27-year-old. (The Scotsman)

Turkish side chase ex-Celtic star

Fraser Forster is a target of both Fenerbahce and Besitakes as the English international looks set to leave Southampton.

The former Celtic No.1 was demoted to back up last season after a string of poor performances. (Scottish Sun)

