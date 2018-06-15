Celtic rumour mill: Hoops to spend £9m on striker | Date set for Celtic's first clash with Rangers | Ex- Celtic striker unsure of manager's role

Celtic have agreed to shatter their club record transfer fee as they close in on a permanent deal for striker Odsonne Edouard.

The Scottish champions are understood to have settled on a figure in the region of £9 million with Paris Saint-Germain for the 20-year-old. (The Scotsman)

Old Firm to meet in early September

The first Old Firm game of the season is scheduled to take place on 1 September.

The match at Celtic Park will represent the first time Steven Gerrard takes his new look Rangers side to meet their arch rivals. The fixtures will be announced later on Friday morning. (The Times)

Miller unsure of Livingston job

Ex-Celtic striker Kenny Miller admits he’s unsure of whether he wants to become next manager of Livingston because he is looking to keep his playing career going.

Though he’ll turn 39 this year, Miller feels he’s still got something to give on the park and recognises it’ll be difficult to perform in the player/manager role. (Various)



