Celtic rumour mill: Hoops told: break transfer record and Scott McKenna is yours | More social media hints from Boyata? | Rodgers won't look to sign Man City youngster

Celtic won’t be looking to sign Manchester City youngster Douglas Luiz, after speculation linking the Hoops with the Brazilian starlet.

Brendan Rodgers attended City’s match with Huddersfield at the weekend amid rumours he was seeking another signing from the Etihad to boost his squad.

Celtic rumour mill

However, there will be no move for the Brazil Under-20 star. (Various)

More social media hints from Boyata?

Sevilla yesterday confirmed Dedryck Boyata was a priority target for them but the Belgian defender may have his heart set on a different switch.

Boyata followed Galatasaray and Fenerbahce on social media after being linked with the latter. (Various)

Break transfer record and McKenna is yours, Hoops told

Reports today suggest that Celtic would need to break the transfer record between two Scottish clubs if they are serious about acquiring Aberdeen's Scott McKenna.

Celtic set the record when they paid Hibs £4.4 million for Scott Brown in 2007. (The Times)