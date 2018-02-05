Celtic rumour mill: Jack Hendry to make European debut | McDonald surprised by lack of action against Hoops

Jack Hendry is set to make his European debut as Celtic face a defensive crisis ahead of their Europa League tie with Zenit St Petersburg.

The young centre-back made his debut for his new club on Saturday, but watched as his two partners in the back three, Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer, limped off through injury. With Mikael Lustig also out and Marvin Compper ineligible, Hendry is set to get the nod. (Scottish Sun)

- Jack Hendry will know what life as a Celtic player entails following the 1-0 Ladbrokes Premiership defeat by Kilmarnock on Saturday, according to boss Brendan Rodgers. (The Scotsman)

McDonald surprised by lack of action against Celtic

Seldom, if ever, has an opposition goalkeeper been as surplus to requirements when facing Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side as Jamie MacDonald was on Saturday.

“I was useless,” observed the Kilmarnock No 1 before quickly seeking to clarify. “Well, not useless, but you know what I mean. I wasn’t really used, I wasn’t really called upon.” (The Scotsman)

International - SFA eye Walter Smith

Walter Smith has emerged as a surprise contender to become the next manager of Scotland. The 69-year-old has been out of management since leaving Rangers in 2011.

Despite his inactivity in recent years, SFA bosses are hoping he can recreate some of the magic from his first spell in charge of the national side, which included a 1-0 Hampden victory over France. (Daily Record)