Celtic rumour mill: Leigh Griffiths: Deal me in for life | Could Roberts return to Celtic? | Ex-Celt set for Stubbs reunion

Leicester appear to have ended their interest in Patrick Roberts after signing James Maddison from Norwich City on a five-year deal.

The Foxes were hoping to get Roberts as part of a deal that would see Riyad Mahrez join Manchester City. But that arrangement looks to be dead in the water, and the availability of the £15 million-rated Roberts could be of interest to Brendan Rodgers at Celtic.

Celtic rumour mill

Any move would likely be another loan deal given Roberts’ pricetag but Celtic could be tempted if the player is open to a return. (Various)

Griffiths: Deal me in for life

Leigh Griffiths is on the cusp of agreeing a new long-term deal with Celtic as he admitted: “When it gets done and signed I’ll be delighted.”

The former Hibs and Wolves ace has over two years left on his current contract but revealed talks are at an advanced stage over a new deal at the Hoops.

He said: “It’s getting closer and there’s not far to go. We are about 85 per cent done. I see my best years at Celtic [and] the fact that they are even talking about a new contract gives me joy and delight that I am going to be here for basically the rest of my career.” (The Scotsman)

Ex-Celt set for Stubbs reunion

Ex-Celtic player Anthony Stokes could be handed another chance in Scotland - with former boss Alan Stubbs reportedly keen on signing the player for St Mirren.

The Irishman is a free agent after leaving Apollon Smyrni in Greece, and is training with St Mirren.

But it’s emerged that Stubbs could offer the player a deal as he looks for a replacement for Gavin Reilly. (The Sun)