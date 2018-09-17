Celtic rumour mill: Leigh Griffiths - Scotland omission a kick in the teeth | Brendan Rodgers urges Celtic to re-focus ahead of tie with familiar foe

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has described his dropping to the Scotland bench as “a kick in the teeth.”

The 28-year-old said: “ “It’s a kick in the teeth. Not just for me but for all the strikers. “It’s an incentive to work hard at our clubs and try to change his mind. “I was surprised as well but these things happen.

“Naisy came in and did really well. He scored, ran about, and did his job.” (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers urges Celtic to re-focus ahead of tie with familiar foe

There remains a shoulder-shrugging element to Celtic’s participation in a Europa League group phase that will begin on Thursday with the hosting of Rosenborg. It could hardly be any other way with a fifth meeting with the Norwegian champions inside 14 months.

Their previous four games all came in the Champions League qualifying stages, most recently a 3-1 aggregate defeat of Rosenborg only six weeks ago, but that second qualifying round success did not provide a staging post to a third straight season in club football’s most prestigious tournament. (The Scotsman)

Tommy Burns movie stirs emotional memories for Tosh McKinlay

The power of Tommy Burns endures and is felt in so many places. At Lennoxtown, the Celtic training academy is a legacy of the work he undertook with the Celtic youth department. At Celtic Park, where a manifesto coined by Burns will echo forever: “when you pull on that Celtic jersey, you’re not playing for a football team, you’re playing for a community and a cause”.

It was also felt this week in a busy pizza emporium in Glasgow’s west end, where he managed to reduce two people to tears. Or at least a film about him did. Now 53, Tosh McKinlay is only two years older than Burns was when he passed away just over ten years ago. It is still hard to register that he is gone. Read more here (The Scotsman)