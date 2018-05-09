Celtic rumour mill: Levein dismisses ‘nonsense’ Rodgers talk | Hoops in talks over striker | Celtic or Rangers for Marriott?

Hearts manager Craig Levein has told his Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers to stop his “bleating” and ridiculed suggestions that the length of the grass on the Tynecastle pitch is stunting the development of young Scottish players.

Despite winning the match on Sunday, the Parkhead manager was highly critical of the host club. (The Scotsman)

Celtic in talks over striker

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell is in talks with PSG about the permanent transfer of striker Odsonne Edouard. The young Frenchman is currently in Glasgow on a season-long loan and manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to get him signed up on a long-term deal. Edouard has impressed in recent months, including netting in separate victories over Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic or Rangers for Marriott?

Peterborough United boss Steve Evans has revealed that a Scottish club is looking to sign striker Jack Marriott. The hitman has netted 33 goals this season, attracting interest from several clubs in the English Championship. With the wages on offer in England’s second tier, it stands to reason that the Scottish club in question is either Celtic or Rangers. (Daily Express)

Gordon a cup final doubt

Craig Gordon is an injury concern for Celtic ahead of the Scottish Cup final against Motherwell. He will sit out tonight’s match against Kilmarnock in a bid to be fit for the Hampden clash on 19 May. (The Scotsman)

McInnes eyes result at Celtic Park

Derek McInnes believes his Aberdeen side will need at least a draw against Celtic on Sunday to secure second place in the Premiership. The Dons drew 1-1 with Rangers at Pittodrie last night. It leaves McInnes’ men a point clear of the third-placed Ibrox side, with Hibs a further three points behind ahead of tonight’s Edinburgh derby. (The Scotsman)

