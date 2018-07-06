CELTIC Rumour Mill: Liverpool blow for Celtic and Rangers | Hendo back training with Hibs | Ambrose backs McGinn to shine at Celtic

Liverpool blow for Celtic and Rangers; Hendo back training with Hibs and Ambrose backs McGinn to shine at Celtic.

Liverpool blow for Celtic and Rangers

Liverpool refuse to let Harry Wilson go out on loan to either Celtic or Rangers.

Despite the presence of former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers and ex-Anfield captain Steven Gerrard at Celtic and Rangers, the Reds won’t allow either team to take Harry Wilson on loan.

The talented 21-year-old has attracted interest from both halves of the Old Firm after impressing for Hull City on loan in the second half of last season.

However, the Welsh international won’t be allowed to move to Scotland to further his development.

Liverpool have concerns about loaning a player to Celtic, using the examples of Chelsea’s Charly Musonda and Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts as reasons against doing so. (The Scotsman)

Hendo back training with Hibs

Former Celtic and Hibs midfielder Liam Henderson is training with Neil Lennon’s side as he weighs up his future amid interest from Serie A clubs.

The 22-year-old, who joined Bari from Celtic in January, is back in Scotland with the Italian season not due to restart until August 19.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon worked with Henderson during his time as Celtic manager and offered the gifted playmaker the use of their East Mains facilities as he maintains his fitness levels. (Various)

Ambrose backs McGinn to shine at Celtic

Efe Ambrose has tipped John McGinn to handle the pressure and expectation at Celtic if he joins the Parkhead side from Hibs.

Celtic have had a bid of around £1.5 million for the midfielder rejected by the Easter Road club.

Ambrose spent five years at Celtic, claiming six major honours and said: “I think John can make the step up. He has the quality and the ability to succeed at Celtic.” (The Scotsman)