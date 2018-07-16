Celtic rumour mill: Liverpool prospect and Celtic target set for Championship move | Contract talks for Hoops defender | Morgan aims to nail down starting spot

Celtic will look to negotiate a new contract with Dedryck Boyata as soon as the defender has returned from a two-week break following Belgium’s World Cup campaign.

The centre-back has just one year left on his current deal and the Parkhead club are eager to get him tied down on a new and improved long-term contract. (Daily Record)

Hoops target to sign for Championship side

Liverpool prospect Harry Wilson looks set to join up with former English international Frank Lampard at Championship club Derby County.

The midfielder was wanted by both Celtic and Rangers, but Liverpool wish for their young star to remain in England. He’ll join the Rams on a season-long loan. (Daily Mirror)

Morgan aims to nail down starting spot

Lewis Morgan has no shortage of belief that he already possesses the level of ability necessary to nail down a regular first-team place at Celtic.

But the 21-year-old attacking midfielder feels it is his versatility which could ultimately prove the key factor in his efforts to become a success story at the Scottish champions. (The Scotsman)

