Celtic rumour mill: Lyon poised to swoop for Hoops defender | Rosenborg sack boss ahead of Celtic clash | Celtic have two bids for midfielder rejected

Lyon are poised to make a move for Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata.

The Belgian World Cup star has just 12 months left to run on his contract and has attracted interest from clubs around Europe, including Serie A side Lazio. Manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to extend the player’s contract and will look to sit down for negotiations when he returns from his holiday break. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic rumour mill

Rosenborg sack boss ahead of crunch Celtic clash

Less than 24 hours after securing a Champions League second qualifying round rematch with Celtic, Rosenborg stunned Norwegian football when they sacked head coach Kare Ingebrigsten.

The 52-year-old former Manchester City midfielder, who had led the Trondheim club to five major domestic honours since his appointment in 2014, was informed of the decision on Wednesday morning. (The Scotsman)

Celtic bids for midfielder rejected

Celtic have had two bids for Hibs star John McGinn rejected. The latest was a £1.75m offer, which falls well short of Hibs’ evaluation.

McGinn started for Hibs in their Europa League encounter with Faroese side Runavik last night.

His participation in the first qualifying round, second-leg clash means he’ll be ineligible to play in the Champions League qualifiers for Brendan Rodgers’ side if they’re able to submit a bid Hibs deem to be satisfactory. (The Scotsman)