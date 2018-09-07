Celtic rumour mill: Martinez opens up on Celtic link | Youssouf Mulumbu set on being a ‘big name’ at Celtic

Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez has revealed he was interviewed by Celtic nine years ago, when he was at Swansea, with a view to succeeding Gordon Strachan.

Martinez said: “I was always very impressed with the need to bring silverware. There was also the prospect of the Champions League and it was always a club that people are attracted to. But in life there has to be the right timing for moves and at that time I wasn’t prepared to go away from my beginnings in the UK.” (Evening Times)

Celtic rumour mill

Youssouf Mulumbu set on being a ‘big name’ at Celtic

A free transfer for a 31-year-old in the form of Youssouf Mulumbu didn’t exactly match up to Celtic supporters’ demand for a “big-name” permanent signing in the closing days of the transfer window. However, the midfielder who excelled in a short spell for Kilmarnock last season is confident that in time he can fit that bill for the club’s faithful.

“Big names happen when you play well,” said the Democratic Republic of Congo international. “I can be a big name in a few months if I score against Rangers and play some good games. It’s all about your performances. I know there is pressure on the team and club but I’m ready for that. I’ve got experience and ability to play. I’m ready and excited to be in the squad.”