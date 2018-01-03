Celtic rumour mill: Morgan deal deal imminent | Hoops keeping tabs on 'wonderkid' | Eboue a successor Scott Brown

Celtic will complete the signing of Lewis Morgan tomorrow, and Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers are all keeping tabs on a South American wonderkid.

Celtic to complete Morgan deal

Celtic should complete the signing of Lewis Morgan tomorrow, but the playmaker is expected to be loaned back to St Mirren for the rest of the season. Morgan netted in his side’s 1-1 draw with rivals Morton yesterday and could have a medical with the Ladbrokes Premiership league leaders today. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers: Eboue is the next Scott Brown

Eboue Kouassi has made only four starts for Celtic since signing for £2.8m 12 months ago, but manager Brendan Rodgers has no doubt that he will prove to be a major player for them in the years to come. Indeed, the Irishman believes that Kouassi is the obvious successor to Scott Brown in the screening role in front of the champions’ back four. (The Scotsman)

Celtic among trio of clubs chasing 'wonderkid'

Celtic, Aberdeen and Rangers are all keeping tabs on Uruguayan prospect Joaquin Fernandez.

The 18-year-old is said to be one of the brightest young talents on the continent and he currently stars in the youth system for Club Atlético River Plate. The centre-back is also attracting interest from England and France. (Daily Record)