Celtic rumour mill: Moussa Dembele to 'stay a Celt' | Aberdeen move for ex-Hoops striker | Livi fail in Larsson attempt

Moussa Dembele will stay with Celtic at least until January. That’s the verdict of Celtic legend Davie Hay.

“The received wisdom has been that two years is long enough for him before he heads back south of the border but my own feeling is that the striker will stay at the club for another season,” he said. (Evening Times)

Celtic FC

Aberdeen move for Kenny Miller

Derek McInnes is to hand ex-Celtic striker Kenny Miller a one-year deal for the forward to make the move to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen tried to sign the player on the last day of the January transfer window only for the move to fall through.

The 38-year-old is available on a free contract after leaving Rangers in acrimonious circumstances. (Daily Record)

Livi fail in Henrik Larsson attempt

Livingston have been scuppered in their move to appoint Henrik Larsson as their new boss.

The West Lothian club contacted the representatives of the Celtic legend, however the 46-year-old has no interest in the position. Larsson was last managing Helsingborg in his native Sweden in 2016. (Daily Record)

Ex-Celtic player Paddy McCourt goes back to his roots

Former Celtic star Paddy McCourt is set for a return to Derry City.

The ex-Northern Ireland winger, who spent three trophy-laden seasons at the Brandywell Stadium, is expected to be announced as the club’s Youth Development Officer in what is a major boost to the club’s youth structure. (Derry Journal)