Celtic rumour mill: New deal for Hoops star | Rodgers warning over Dembele | Compper could leave Celtic

Celtic have opened talks with Olivier Ntcham over a new contract as they look to convince the midfielder to remain at Parkhead beyond the transfer window.

Celtic rumour mill

The 22-year-old is wanted by Portuguese side Porto, who’re said to be set to offer £14 million for him. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers warning over Dembele

Brendan Rodgers has warned that Celtic’s prospects of success this season will be seriously undermined if Moussa Dembele is sold without a replacement striker being signed.

Dembele missed training yesterday as his agents opened talks with Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell over a potential £15 million move to Lyon. (The Scotsman)

Compper could leave

Celtic could say goodbye to defender Marvin Compper before Friday’s transfer deadline. The £1 million January signing from RB Leipzig has been plagued by injuries since his move from the Bundesliga and Celtic are ready to cut their losses. (Scottish Sun)