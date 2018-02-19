Celtic rumour mill: No regrets over changed line-up against St Johnstone, says Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers insisted he had no regrets over fielding a radically changed starting line-up against St Johnstone as Celtic dropped two points at home to the struggling Perth side.

Ahead of this week’s trip to face Zenit St Petersburg, Rodgers made seven changes to his side. “You have to be careful with so many big games and a big game on Thursday,” said Rodgers. “It was still a strong team we fielded. It was young, but strong and we just couldn’t get the win.” (The Scotsman)

Rodgers in dig at St Johnstone

Brendan Rodgers had a pop at St Johnstone after yesterday’s 0-0 draw at Celtic Park as he questioned the Saints players’ commitment.

Rodgers said: “There’s a question there for [Tommy Wright]’s players. He’s fantastic manager and I am sure he walks away happy with a point, but he’s probably really frustrated.

“How can you win a game at Ibrox on December 16 and then not win again apart from the Albion Rovers cup game. The next big result is away at Celtic. If they [were committed] in every single match they would win a lot more games.” (Various)