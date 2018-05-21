Celtic rumour mill: O'Halloran sorry for sitting with Hoops fans | Rodgers meets with striker's agent | Rangers title bid not worthy of discussion

Michael O’Halloran regrets sitting in the Celtic section at Hampden Park on Sunday after a photo of the Rangers player circulated on social media.

Linked with a move to Motherwell, O’Halloran wanted to watch the Steelmen in action but found himself in the opposite end of the ground. (Daily Record)

Rodgers meets with Edouard agent

Brendan Rodgers has met with the agent of Odsonne Edouard as he looks to agree a permanent transfer for the on loan striker. The 20-year-old has impressed during his temporary switch from PSG and Celtic are keen to prolong his stay in the east end of Glasgow. (The Herald)

Rodgers: Not worth discussing Rangers title bid

Brendan Rodgers insists a potential challenge to Celtic’s dominance of Scottish football from Rangers under Steven Gerrard next season is not worthy of discussion. He believes it is more relevant to consider the threat posed by Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen side. (The Scotsman)



