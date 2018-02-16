Celtic rumour mill: Parkhead supremo says loan signings can only improve club | Rodgers hails players after win over Zenit

Celtic's chief executive believes loan signings can only improve the club's reputation while manager Brendan Rodgers has hailed his players after a last night's win in Europe.

Loan signings ‘improve Celtic’s reputation’

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell believes the signing of players like Patrick Roberts and Charly Musonda on loan can only improve the reputation of the club.

The Parkhead supremo defended the transfer policy, saying Celtic only aim to get better with each window and that, in the long run, it will help the Ladbrokes Premiership side attract a better class of player. (Scottish Sun)



Rodgers hails Celtic players

Brendan Rodgers hailed his Celtic players for earning a fully deserved 1-0 first-leg lead against Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League last 32.

The Scottish champions, beset by injury problems, produced a dominant display against their seeded opponents with Callum McGregor scoring the only goal of the match in the 78th minute. (The Scotsman)



McLeish set to be Scotland boss

Alex McLeish is to be appointed the new manager of the Scotland national team. McLeish will be officially unveiled on Friday, on a deal until 2020.

Hampden chiefs have spent the last four months searching for Gordon Strachan’s successor but have now returned to the 59-year-old after seeing first choice Michael O’Neill knock back their offer. (The Scotsman)

