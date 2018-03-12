Celtic rumour mill: Rodgers 'a great fit' for Arsenal | Hoops boss hails 'best win ever' over Rangers | Sinclair 'verbally attacked' at airport

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has asserted that Brendan Rodgers would be a great fit at the Emirates, following yesterday’s 3-2 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

Merson, who spent 11 seasons with the Gunners, said: “I don’t know why [Rodgers] doesn’t get the Arsenal job. He fits Arsenal great, the nearest Liverpool have ever come to winning the league for a long long time is when he was in charge.

“People can say it’s Scottish football and Celtic are head and shoulders above, but every team they played on that run treated it like a cup final. I’d be quite shocked if he didn’t get the Arsenal job.” (Various)

Rodgers hails best ever win

Brendan Rodgers saluted his greatest win over Rangers while at the same time acknowledging Celtic have taken a major step towards a seventh successive title.

Yesterday’s 3-2 win was Rodgers’ ninth unbeaten game against the Ibrox side, seven of which have been won. But he rightly savoured the latest victory because of the challenging circumstances in which it came.

“It’s definitely my most satisfying win [over Rangers],” said Rodgers. “It gives me great pride. Not only did we play well, we showed that toughness and character you need. It was an immense performance.” (The Scotsman)

Sinclair ‘verbally attacked’ at airport

Celtic’s Scott Sinclair was verbally attacked at Glasgow Airport after yesterday’s Old Firm match, according to reports.

Sinclair, an unused sub during the game, was waiting to board a flight in the BA Lounge when he was confronted by three individuals, who were later removed from the flight and airport. (The Scotsman)