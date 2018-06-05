Celtic rumour mill: Rodgers’ Champions League selection issues deepen | Hoops midfielder makes switch to Championship club

Brendan Rodgers’ selection issues deepened yesterday as Dedryck Boyata was included in Belgium’s squad for the World Cup.

With Mikael Lustig representing Sweden, Rodgers could be without two of his first-choice back four for the beginning of Celtic’s Champions League campaign. (Daily Record)

Celtic rumour mill

Roberts to Leicester?

Leicester City have revived their interest in former Celtic winger Patrick Roberts as they seek to negotiate a deal with Manchester City for the sale of Riyad Mahrez.

The Foxes seek to have Roberts included as a makeweight in the £60million deal. (The Telegraph)

County snap up Lindsay

Ross County have completed the permanent signing of Jamie Lindsay after the midfielder left Celtic. The Staggies had the player on loan for the duration of last season and have moved to scoop him up after his contract at Parkhead expired. (Press and Journal)