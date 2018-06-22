Celtic Rumour Mill: Rodgers defends ‘quiet’ transfer window | Celtic star ponders future | Neil Lennon gets three match touchline ban

Brendan Rodgers has defended Celtic’s transfer window, Dedryck Boyata says he’ll decide his Celtic future after the World Cup and ex-Hoops boss, Neil Lennon has been issued with a three match touchline ban.

Rodgers wants patience

Celtic fans may be keen to see the Hoops strengthen their options in defence after January arrivals Marvin Compper and Jack Hendry failed to make an immediate impression, but while Brendan Rodgers is looking to add to his squad, the Parkhead boss is keen to wait for the right deal. (The Scotsman)

Boyata ponders future

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata will decide his Parkhead future after the World Cup is finished. The Belgian centre-back has just one year left on his contract and may seek to move elsewhere with Lazio a reported target of the 27-year-old. (Scottish Sun)

Preston eye Hayes

Preston are considering a move for Celtic winger Jonny Hayes. The 30-year-old endured a frustrating debut season with the Ladbrokes Premiership champions last term, as indifferent form following his move from Aberdeen preceded a broken leg sustained on Boxing Day. (Daily Express)

Lennon banned

Neil Lennon has landed a three-match touchline ban after admitting a charge of misconduct following his on-field aeroplane celebrations after Hibs’ late equaliser in the 5-5 draw with Rangers on the last day of last season. (Evening News)