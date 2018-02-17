Celtic rumour mill: Rodgers demands focus after ‘most satisfying win’ and hails McGregor wonder goal

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has demanded his players push on from their superb peformance in the Europa League against Zenit.

He said that the players reviewed the Partick game and knew they needed to step up for the arrival of the Russians.

“I know people will say we aren’t tested the same in domestic football, but, for me, it is very important our concentration is there for every single game. “When we are concentrated and when it comes to the big games, we don’t tend to lose too many.

“There have been some outstanding performances in my time here and Thursday was absolutely brilliant because I have seen growth from when I first came in.” (Daily Record)

McGregor’s goal was like ‘Lampard wonder goal’

Brendan Rodgers said the performance from Callum McGregor against Zenit St Petersburg was similar to Frank Lampard. Speaking to the press Rodgers was full of praise for his number 42 saying “His goal reminds me of a goal Frank Lampard scored at Stamford Bridge against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in 2005.

“The ball came over and he had to swivel on his left-hand side to finish it from a really difficult angle. “That was like Callum’s goal because he had to go up and swivel on his right foot and then finish.” “He was absolutely outstanding. (Evening Times)