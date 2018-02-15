Celtic rumour mill: Rodgers dismisses talk of run at final | massive blow for Hoops as defender faces knee surgery

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has dismissed talk of run to the Europa League final in Lyon and there's news of an injury blow for the Hoops.

Rodgers dismisses talk of run at the final

The Scottish champions may be in rude financial health as they prepare to host Zenit but you won’t find manager Brendan Rodgers jumping on any bandwagon of belief that his team are likely to be lining up in Lyon for the final in May. “I don’t think it will ever go back to what it was 15 years ago,” observed Rodgers. (The Scotsman)

Massive blow for Celtic as Nir Bitton faces knee surgery

Celtic have been hit by yet another injury blow ahead of their Europa League last 32 tie against Zenit St Petersburg tonight with Nir Bitton expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season. The versatile Israeli international, who has operated in central defence and midfield for the Scottish champions this season, has been told he is likely to face surgery to repair a long-standing knee problem. (The Scotsman)

Progress made in search for Scotland boss

The Scottish Football Association is “making progress” towards filling its two highest-profile positions after a lengthy board meeting yesterday went on into the night. With the national manager and chief executive roles vacant, the board discussed both posts. It is understood Steve Clarke’s name featured prominently. (The Scotsman)

Scottish football won’t get major TV deal

Scottish football will never get a significant TV deal, according to a leading analyst. Kieran Maguire believes football in this country is held back by the lack of competition and the close proximity to the English Premier League, the richest and most watched league in the world. (Daily Record)