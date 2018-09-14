Celtic rumour mill: Rodgers hopeful on Celtic deals | Sutton delivers his verdict on disciplinary panel | Celtic keeper's generous donation

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expects captain Scott Brown, Leigh Griffiths and James Forrest all to sign new contracts at the club.

Rodgers revealed the club are close to a deal with Griffiths and Brown has made it known he wants to stay, while talks will soon open with Forrest. (The Scotsman)

Celtic rumour mill

Sutton says disciplinary panel are the “three stooges”

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has branded the disciplinary regime at the SFA “the three stooges”.

A new judicial panel of former referees has been set up but their decisions this campaign have been ridiculed by the BT Sport pundit. (The Scotsman)

Gordon prepared for Scotland battle with McGregor

Craig Gordon admits he is unsure of his immediate international future.

He was left on the bench in the 2-0 win over Albania as Rangers No.1 started. The Celtic star, however, said he “won’t chuck the toys out of the pram”. (The Scotsman)

Gordon’s generous donation

It has been claimed that Celtic goalkeeper paid the wages of a part-time footballer he injured.

Alloa Atheltic’s Greg Spence took to social media to reveal that the Scotland international forked out for three months’ wages after the striker was injured in a challenge with Gordon in a League Cup match in 2016. (Scottish Sun)