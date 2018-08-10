Celtic rumour mill: Rodgers - I'll quit if I can't make progress at Hoops | Celtic won't rush Dembele decision | Hearts duo pushing for star against Celtic

Brendan Rodgers says his time as Celtic manager will be finished if he is unable to pursue his ambitions to build on the success he has already enjoyed at the club.

In a week when strains in his relationship with the Celtic board over their current transfer policy have emerged, Rodgers has again warned against complacency setting. (The Scotsman)

Celtic rumour mill

Dembele decision

Celtic will not rush Moussa Dembele’s return to action next week despite their Champions League hopes hanging in the balance.

The French striker is back in training after being sidelined since mid-July when he limped out of the second leg of their first qualifying round tie against Alashkert with a hamstring injury. (The Scotsman)

Hearts pair pushing for Celtic start

Kyle Lafferty and Michael Smith are pushing to return to the Hearts starting line-up against Celtic tomorrow.

Manager Craig Levein will not make many changes to his team but is considering reinstating both players. (Evening News)