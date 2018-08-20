Celtic rumour mill: Rodgers opens door for Boyata return | Celtic to face Saints | Ex-Hoops striker's managerial stint is over

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is entirely confident a Dedryck Boyata apology to the “group” – disgruntled team-mates and, by implication the club’s support – would allow for him to “redeem” himself over his “mistake” in time to be considered for Thursday’s Europa League play-off first leg away to Lithuanian side FK Suduva. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Hoops frontman's managerial reign is over

Celtic rumour mill

Kenny Miller’s short-lived reign as Livingston manager is over after only seven weeks.

It is understood talks took place with the club’s board last night and the newly-promoted Premiership issued a statement this morning.

The surprising news comes after player/manager Miller had taken charge of just seven competitive games. (The Scotsman)

Celtic to face Saints

Holders Celtic will travel to St Johnstone in the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup after Sunday’s draw. Rivals Rangers host Championship side Ayr United, while Hearts will entertain Motherwell. Aberdeen travel to Easter Road for their chance at a spot in the semi-finals after Neil Lennon’s men defeated Ross County on Sunday afternoon. (The Scotsman)