Celtic rumour mill: Rodgers opens up on Odubajo interest | Marseille cool interest in Dembele | United boosted by Celtic star move

Brendan Rodgers has revealed he used to rate Moses Odubajo as an “exceptional talent” before the player’s injury struggles.

The 24-year-old has joined Celtic’s pre-season camp in Austria where Rodgers, along with his staff, will assess the ex-Hull City man following his return to fitness. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic rumour mill

Marseille cool interest in Dembele

Marseille have cooled their interest in Celtic forward Moussa Dembele, according to reports in France. The Ligue 1 outfit were first linked with the French striker in July last year, and rekindled their interest again in March. But reports suggest they are now looking at other targets. (The Scotsman)

United to get six-figure fee

Dundee United will be boosted by a six-figure fee after Stuart Armstrong completed his move from Celtic to Southampton. The Scottish international was sold to the South Coast club for a cool £7million, with United set to receive around £400,000 from the sell-on clause. (Evening Telegraph)