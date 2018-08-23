Celtic rumour mill: Rodgers says Hoops have ended interest in defender | Celtic star to miss Europa League play-off

Celtic will be without Dedryck Boyata for the first leg of their Europa League play-off against Suduva tonight but manager Brendan Rodgers stressed that there is a medical issue with the Belgium international.

The 27-year-old defender was sent to train with the under-20s after claiming an injury led to him missing the Champions League qualifying defeat at AEK Athens last Tuesday while Rodgers claimed he was fit.

Boyata returned to training with his team-mates this week but missed the trip to Lithuania along with fellow defender Jack Hendry and French striker Odsonne Edouard. (The Scotsman)

Celtic end interest in defender - Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic have ended their interest in Scott McKenna after having initial approaches for the Aberdeen defender rebuffed by the Pittodrie club.

The Parkhead side are on the lookout for a new centre-back and were keen on McKenna. But after being given no encouragement by the Dons Celtic boss Rodgers will look elsewhere. (The Scotsman)