Celtic rumour mill: Rodgers warns Gerrard - Hoops will only get stronger | Loanee could return to Chelsea

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has warned Steven Gerrard and the rest of Celtic’s rivals that the champions are only going to getting stronger and want to keep their grip on domestic success.

He insisted that the Hoops intend to add more quality to their squad but does not compare themselves or measure their success to anyone else in Scotland.

He said: “We aren’t measuring ourselves on any other club, but we have to improve. Keep as many of the players we have and add to the quality. But that is always going to be a very difficult challenge.

“For us at Celtic, we continue with our own strategy and our own work.”

Musonda could return to Chelsea early

Brendan Rodgers has admitted Charly Musonda could return to Chelsea in the summer as Celtic edge closer to a deal for Odsonne Edouard.

The Belgian youngster has struggled for appearances since his high-profile switch from Stamford Bridge in January and parent club Chelsea are thought to be unhappy.

When asked if they could recall the youngster, Rodgers said: “They may well do. There is an agreement in place which is fairly relaxed.

“He’s probably not played as much as he would have liked, but there are obviously reasons for that.

“I’ll always bring players to develop them and, in the main, it’s normally what happens when they are in my environment.

“I haven’t heard anything [from Chelsea], but every club when they send a player out understand that the player goes to play as many games as they can.

“If you look at ourselves, it’s been difficult for Charly, but equally, it’s been difficult for Patrick Roberts since he’s been out, young Odsonne Edouard has come in from PSG. Gradually, they work themselves through.

“I have Mark Hill on loan at St Mirren. He’s hardly kicked a ball, but I understand. “I’m pretty relaxed as a manager. I send them to the club where I think they can develop and improve. (Daily Record)

Christie keen on Celtic intent

Ryan Christie may have been on loan at Aberdeen but has put talks on hold despite being delighted that Celtic have offered to extend his contract.

“I didn’t think it would be fair to start talking about that in such a critical part of Aberdeen’s season.

“Right now I am at Aberdeen and I want to finish on as big a high as possible. After that I can then start talking to Celtic again but it is definitely a positive and it gives me the confidence I am not being forgotten about.

“It is a compliment. They are still watching me and I can still have a future at Celtic but it is important to me in these next two games against top players in the league to prove that I am good enough to slip back into Celtic.

“These last 18 months up here have stood me in good stead though, and hopefully I can go back to Celtic and prove I belong there.