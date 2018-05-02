Celtic rumour mill: Saints plotting raid for Hoops midfielder | Ex-Celtic boss issued warning to Steven Gerrard

Today's Hoops rumour mill: Southampton linked with move for Australian star and ex-Celtic boss warns Steven Gerrard.

Southampton are plotting another raid on Celtic, with Australian midfielder Tom Rogic topping the Saints shopping list.

The St Mary’s have been scotuing Stuart Armstrong and Moussa Dembele but Rogic’s performances for Celtic have also caught the attention of recruitment chief Ross Wilson, who watched the Australian dominate Rangers in the 5-0 win.

Rogic, 25, is moving into the final year of his contract and has yet to agree an extension offered by the champions, with Brendan Rodgers admitting he won’t stand in the player’s way if he wants to move. (Daily Record)

Strachan issues warning to Gerrard

Former Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has warned Steven Gerrard to be mindful of John Barnes’ sour experience of being in charge of one half of the Old Firm.

Gerrard, who is currently cutting his teeth in coaching with Strachan draw parallels with Barnes, whose first job in management came when he was appointed Celtic head coach alongside director of football Kenny Dalglish in a reign that ended after just eight months.

Strachan told talkSPORT: “John knew the game, worked with the best managers. [Gerrard] has to think about where he wants to go and how long he wants to be in football management.” (The Scotsman)