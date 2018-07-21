Celtic rumour mill: Tierney is Everton target | Rodgers calls on French players to aim high

Everton are keen to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney - after being thwarted in their bid to secure Manchester United defender Luke Shaw.

Speaking to the Daily Star one expert said “I believe, is 50/50 to leave Celtic by the end of the transfer window.” Given his impressive form Tierney is one of Europe’s most highly-rated youngsters with rumoured interest from Juventus. (Various)

Celtic rumour mill

We can still make Europe without Celtic target McGinn

David Gray insists Hibs won’t have their Europa League ambitions derailed even if Celtic snap up John McGinn. He said: “If you lose a player like John he will be difficult to replace. He is a fantastic talent and one of the best young players coming through.

“But we have a really good squad and I’m sure there is work going on in the background to make sure that, if he does move on, the manager can bring people in to strengthen. We have a good core, confidence levels are high and we can’t wait for the next round.” (Daily Record)

Rodgers calls for French players to aim high

Brendan Rodgers has said there is no reason as to why his French players cannot make the full French international team.

Speaking on the matter he said: “There are some very talented French boys around but they only need to look at the regard with which they are held in. You look at Moussa and Ollie playing in there and you heard recently that Odsonne’s under -17 coach thought that he was more regarded than Kylian Mbappe.

“That is the esteem that he is held in. He had a loan that didn’t quite work out for him but he is right back on and there will be a pathway for those players, I am sure. “If you look at their under-21s, it is a very special team as well. “Moussa and Ollie have been in that and have really featured and I am sure Odsonne in the future will come into the reckoning. They have a platform with very good players and it is definitely a market that all teams will always look at.”