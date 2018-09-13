Celtic rumour mill: Tierney targets Hearts and the Premiership summit | Del Piero reveals why he turned down Celtic offer | Ex-Celt backs Hampden renovation

Kieran Tierney has stated Celtic’s simply aim: get back to the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership and stay there.

The champions can go level on points with league leaders Hearts on Friday night when they travel to St Mirren. Tierney has admitted the team could have done a lot better from their start to the season. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Celt backs Hampden renovation

Former Celtic full-back Andreas Hinkel has urged the Scottish FA chiefs to use Bundesliga side Stuttgart as inspiration when improving Hampden Park.

The SFA announced their decision to stay at Hampden and buy the ground earlier this week. Hinkel believes replacing the running track with seats will see the ground have a much better atmosphere. (The Sun)

Del Piero reveals why he turned down Celtic offer

Juventus and Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero has revealed he came close to joining Celtic in 2012 after leaving the Turin giants.

Del Piero, who scored 290 goals in 705 appearances for Juve between 1993 and 2012, told La Gazzetta dello Sport that there had been contact with the Hoops as his time in Serie A came to an end.

He said: “When I left Juventus, I had the chance to join Celtic - but I rejected their offer because I didn’t want to play for another team in Europe.

“I had already decided to leave the continent.”

Del Piero later joined Sydney FC in Australia, before a brief spell with Delhi Dynamos in India. (The Scotsman)