Celtic rumour mill: Vieira lines up bid for Celtic’s Eboue Kouassi | Edouard cannot replace Dembele | French striker hailed as one Europe's best young players

Nice manager Patrick Vieira is eyeing up a move for Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi. (The Sun)

Edouard cannot replace Moussa Dembele - Chris Sutton

Celtic rumour mill

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton believes Moussa Dembele is ahead of his fellow Frenchman in terms of quality and Celtic can’t afford a downgrade going into the Champions League qualifiers. (Daily Record)

Edouard hailed as one of Europe’s best young players

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic have secured the services of one of European football’s elite young talents by completing the club record £9 million purchase of Odsonne Edouard.

The 20-year-old French striker has signed a four-year contract with the Scottish champions, where he spent last season on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. (The Scotsman)

