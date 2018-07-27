Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths had a unique breakfast ritual, former team-mate reveals

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is one of the most feared strikers in the country but for a time while he played at Dundee he was fuelled by McDonald’s.

The 27-year-old spent 18 months with the Dens Park between the summer of 2009 and January 2011. He would travel from Edinburgh to the City of Discovery accompanied with an order from the fast-food outlet.

Former Dundee team-mate Sean Higgins revealed the Scotland international’s unique pre-training ritual on the Pele Podcast. The former Ross County and St Johnstone striker travelled into training with Griffiths every day, alongside Pat Clarke and Eddie Malone.

“Every morning we met at the Forth Road Bridge, McDonald’s,” he told host Craig G Telfer. “He’d come in the car, McDonald’s breakfast... stinking. I was ‘wee man, how can you do that?’ Every morning hash brown, double bacon and egg McMuffin and coffee.”

The far from traditional breakfast had little affect on his talent, yet Higgins was fearful for Griffiths’ career path at one point.

“Unbelievable talent, scary,” he said. “I actually feared for his career just before he left Dundee, just before the administration. He was missing training, turning up late for games. Big Rab (Douglas) was going to kill him one day, turned up late for one game.

“We needed him. Even though we were a great squad we still needed a Leigh Griffiths. I thought ‘you are going to make an arse of this’. You have a career ahead of you that is going to set you up for the rest of your life. Thankfully he screwed the nut and look at him now.”

Griffiths joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Dundee after a successful trial and has since won a glut of trophies, scored more than 100 top-flight goals, while nearly hitting the century for Celtic.