Celtic transfer news: Hoops linked with World Cup defender

Reports in Spain claim Celtic are considering a move for Swiss centre-back Fabian Schar.

The 26-year-old is a member of Switzerland’s World Cup squad and played the full 90 minutes as Vladimir Petkovic’s side drew 1-1 with Brazil in their opening game.

Celtic FC

Schar plays his club football for Deportivo La Coruna, who were relegated from the top flight of Spanish football last season.

El Desmarque reports that a fee of £3.5million would be enough to release him from his contract. Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio have also been linked with a move for the player.