Ciaran Coll insists Derry City players need to bounce back

Defender Ciaran Coll has stated that Derry City need to regroup and get the Brandywell rocking for Friday’s Extra.ie FAI Cup clash with double winners, Dundalk.

The Lilywhites, who have knocked Derry out of the FAI Cup twice in the last three years, have an impressive record domestically this season, as they have only loss twice in all competitions and their last domestic defeat came way back in April.

However, Coll who celebrated his the 28th birthday yesterday, feels Derry are due a result against Vinny Perth’s side having come back twice already against them this campaign.

“We are due a result against them, because at the end of the day it’s an eleven versus eleven game and if every one of us turn up then there’s no reason why we can’t beat them,” he insisted.

“We know it’s going to be difficult but it’s a tie we are looking forward too. We know every inch of this pitch and let’s bring them here, get at them and get this place bouncing.

“We have to come back to training this week and look to get another good week’s training in and look forward to another jammed house, because we don’t want this place empty. They are our 12th man. When the fans start going and you hear the drum banging, the atmosphere is brilliant in here.

“Look, bring Dundalk here and hopefully we can get past them and get into the next round of the cup.”

The ex-Finn Harps man conceded that the players were bitterly disappointed following their loss to Shamrock Rovers on Friday night, but that disappointment should act as a driving force this week.

“It was very, very, hard to take. In the changing room (after Shamrock Rovers game) everybody’s head was down, but we can’t really have that,” he added.

“We have to get our heads back up again and stop feeling sorry for ourselves and try to bounce back.

“We need to regroup and get our heads now firmly on the cup game against Dundalk.”

Coll felt, against the Hoops, they had played well for long periods but gave away two bad goals, while at the other end they need to more clincial in front of goal.

“It doesn’t matter who you are playing against you have to take your chances,” he explained.

“You look at the first half, the wind was behind them and we managed it really, really well, created a good few chances. Peter (Cherrie) pulled off a great save in the first half.

“We gave away two soft goals and they took their chances and that’s twice this season at the Brandywell we have gifted them goals and it’s very disappointing.”

The defeat to Stephen Bradley’s men combined with Bohs incredible 10-1 win over bottom side UCD, means City sit three points behind the Gypsies for that all important third spot. So next month’s encounter against Keith Long’s side at the Ryan McBride Brandydwell Stadium becomes an even bigger game.

“We have to play Bohs here in our home patch, we just need to make things ugly for teams. At times we play some lovely football and some teams can’t even stick with us,” he said.

“We have shown it in the past that we can compete against everyone. We were 2-0 down at Dundalk and came back, we did the same at Tallaght and drew 2-2.

“Yes, Bohemians won 10-1 on Friday night, but that doesn’t mean a lot, because if we beat them here it just closes the gap again on them.”