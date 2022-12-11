News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ciaran Coll signs new Derry City contract

Defender Ciaran Coll is extending his stay at Derry City for at least one more year, after signing a new deal for the 2023 season.

By Kevin McLaughlin
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 8:12pm

Boss Ruaidhrí Higgins confirmed this weekend that Coll has signed a new 12-month contract, as preparations continue towards next season.

The full-back is heading into his fifth season at the Brandywell and has so far made 110 appearances for the Candystripes.

Hide Ad

Despite having limited amount of minutes last season, the 31-year-old’s experience will be invaluable, especially after former Northern Ireland international Danny Lafferty left the club to join Sligo Rovers.

Derry City's Ciaran Coll in action at Shelbourne last season.
Most Popular

The City boss was very happy to have the Donegal man back on board for at least another year.

"Ciaran has been a very consistent performer during his time at Derry City and we look forward to more of the same,” he said.

Hide Ad

“We are delighted he’s extending his stay at the club.”

Read More
Glen crowned Ulster champions after defeating Kilcoo in Athletic Grounds
Hide Ad

The ex-Finn Harps man, who came on as substitute in last month’s Extra.ie FAI Cup Final win over Shelbourne, said he was looking forward to competing for his place as the Candystripes set off on the hunt for silverware once more.

“Ruaidhrí has put together a fantastic squad at the club and competition for places is fierce,” stated the Derry defender.

Hide Ad

“It was great to finish last season with a trophy and while we enjoyed the celebrations, we’ll back in pre-season soon and focused on going again.

“I’m delighted to be part of it and like all the lads I’ll be working as hard as I can for my place.”

Ciaran CollRuaidhri HigginsBrandywellDonegal