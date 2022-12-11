Boss Ruaidhrí Higgins confirmed this weekend that Coll has signed a new 12-month contract, as preparations continue towards next season.

The full-back is heading into his fifth season at the Brandywell and has so far made 110 appearances for the Candystripes.

Despite having limited amount of minutes last season, the 31-year-old’s experience will be invaluable, especially after former Northern Ireland international Danny Lafferty left the club to join Sligo Rovers.

Derry City's Ciaran Coll in action at Shelbourne last season.

The City boss was very happy to have the Donegal man back on board for at least another year.

"Ciaran has been a very consistent performer during his time at Derry City and we look forward to more of the same,” he said.

“We are delighted he’s extending his stay at the club.”

The ex-Finn Harps man, who came on as substitute in last month’s Extra.ie FAI Cup Final win over Shelbourne, said he was looking forward to competing for his place as the Candystripes set off on the hunt for silverware once more.

“Ruaidhrí has put together a fantastic squad at the club and competition for places is fierce,” stated the Derry defender.

“It was great to finish last season with a trophy and while we enjoyed the celebrations, we’ll back in pre-season soon and focused on going again.